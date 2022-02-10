INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is commuting the prison sentences of three inmates who are bedridden and need 24-hour medical care, including one man convicted of murder and another sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and rape.

The governor’s office announced the medical clemencies Thursday, which are the first ones granted by Gov. Eric Holcomb since he took office more than five years ago.

The clemency orders say the Indiana Parole Board unanimously recommended the clemency for all three inmates and direct the state Department of Correction to move them to nursing homes as they remain subject to lifetime parole.

“These men are no longer a threat to society, and it’s been determined they are better cared for at a skilled nursing home,” Holcomb said in a statement.

Those granted clemency are:

Charles Calhoun, 83, serving an 80-year sentence for a 1982 Lake County murder conviction and now suffering from dementia.

Alphonzo Griffin, 67, sentenced to 50 years for a 2003 St. Joseph County conviction for robbery causing serious bodily injury and bedridden from a stroke.

Jerome Maclin, 70, given a life sentence for a 1978 Lake County kidnapping and rape conviction and now a paraplegic.