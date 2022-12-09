MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a hit-and-run suspect Thursday after they say he got in his second crash of the day.

A trooper responded to a crash on I-74 eastbound around 7:15 a.m. in Montgomery County. John Kearns, 66, of Indianapolis, had driven a Hyundai Elantra off the road and hit a guardrail. He was found half a mile away from the car walking down the highway.

According to investigators, Kearns was involved in a crash earlier that morning about 30 miles from the second crash.

Troopers said Kearns hit a semi truck, ran off the road and drove off.

Kearns was said to be showing signs of impairment. Troopers located syringes on his person, and Kearns then failed several sobriety tests.

Results of a blood test are pending.

Kearns was arrested on several charges including possession of a syringe, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

No one was hurt in either crash.