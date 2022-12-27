INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200 students will soon need to enroll in a new school as Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts, located on East 32nd Street, announced it is permanently shuttering its doors.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the school said its last day of operation would be Jan. 20, 2023, with classes being phased out “as soon as practicable.”

“While we made valiant efforts to avoid this decision, we nonetheless very much regret delivering this news during the holiday season,” the school wrote.

Opened in the fall of 2020, HBHCSA had more than 200 students and occupied a 200,000-square-foot building at 4501 E. 32nd Street. The school said the enrollment wasn’t enough, however, to keep open the doors of the leased schooled property.

“While we have made great strides as a school — including admirable enrollment growth — we do not currently have an enrollment that can continue to support and maintain the large 200,000 square foot building we lease,” wrote the leadership group of the school.

The school said their students’ enrollment in a new, suitable school is now top priority and will be holding two enrollment fairs where other area schools will be present with information for parents. The first enrollment fair will take place on Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the second scheduled for Jan. 14, if needed.

Parents were also encouraged to contact Enroll Indy at (317) 426-3234 or enrollindy.org.