SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Morristown High School senior has died after crashing into a semi on Monday morning in Shelbyville.

According to Shelby County Coroner Bradley Rund, the accident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. in the 1500 block of S. Miller Avenue in Shelbyville.

Morristown Junior High School confirmed the deceased as Colt Andry, a senior who was traveling to Blue River Career Programs in Shelbyville when he became involved in the deadly accident.

The Shelbyville Police Department said Andry was driving a full-sized pickup truck and crossed the centerline and struck the semi. Andry’s vehicle was flipped onto its side and then onto its roof after the collision, police said.

Andry was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Colt was a beloved classmate and had an infectious personality that all of his classmates and fellow students loved,” the school said in reaction to his passing. “Colt faced many challenges in his young life but had overcome them with grit, determination, and strength.”

Grief counselors and therapy dogs were available at Morristown Junior Senior High School on Monday. The school said students will continue to have support available throughout the coming week.

“Colt was truly a blessing to have in our school and he will be missed tremendously,” said Principal Jeremy Powers. “We offer our sincere condolences to his entire family during this time. Fly High Colt!”