INDIANAPOLIS — Two seasons’ worth of wins have been stripped away from the Heritage Christian Varsity Boys Basketball team after the program was slapped with significant recruitment violations by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.

IHSAA said the punishments were handed down to Heritage Christian, a private Christian school located near Castleton, due to the school violating rules 20-1 and 20-2, which deal with “undue influence” in recruiting students along with recruiting students who are ineligible due to having a past link to the receiving school.

In addition to the Heritage Christian Boys Basketball team having to vacate all wins of the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons — which combine to a 23-24 record — the boys basketball program is also placed on probation for a period not to exceed 365 days.

During the probationary period, Heritage Christian is not permitted to host any boys’ IHSAA basketball tournaments.

Heritage Christian is also required to forfeit all revenue earned from IHSAA tournament games held at the school over the past two seasons as part of the punishment.