AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business.

Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon.

Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been named “Ohio’s best burger” by Reader’s Digest last summer. Its signature burger is the Galley Boy, a double cheeseburger topped with two secret sauces and a green olive on a toothpick

The chain also serves up milkshakes (18 different flavors!) as well as fried bologna sandwiches and a veggie burger called the Salad Boy. The food is brought to your vehicle via “Curb Servers.”

The Avon restaurant marks the chain’s 20th location. To celebrate the milestone, the first 20 guests in line will get a free year of Swensons. In addition, the first 100 guests in line will get one free Galley Boy per vehicle.

Swensons sold its first burger in 1934, when Wesley T. “Pop” Swenson began serving burgers out of the back of a station wagon. Soon after that, the operation moved to a single hamburger stand and embraced the drive-in model.

Other than the upcoming Avon restaurant, all other Swensons Drive-Ins are located in Ohio, with several in the northeast part of the state and another cluster near Columbus, Ohio.

Swensons is hiring at the Avon location! Anyone interested in a position can visit their website.