GREENFIELD, Ind. – It’s your turn, Greenfield!

Chick-fil-A will open its new Greenfield restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 15. Located at 2203 N. State St. in the Greenfield Market, the new Chick-fil-A will offer dine-in, drive-thru and carryout. Delivery will be available via third-party platforms.

Store hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As is the case with all Chick-fil-A restaurants, the Greenfield location will be closed on Sundays.

The location features a multi-lane drive-thru; customers can order and pay through the Chick-fil-A App if they choose. Expect to find the chicken chain’s famous chicken sandwiches along with waffle fries, shakes and two special fall offerings: the Autumn Spice Milkshake and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich (available through Nov. 12 while supplies last).

Cody Walburn is the local franchise owner. An Indiana native and Purdue graduate, he’s also operated Chick-fil-A College Mall and Chick-fil-A Castleton Square.

To celebrate the opening, the chain will recognize 100 local heroes making an impact in Greenfield; the individuals will be surprised with free food for a year. Chick-fil-A also partnered with Feeding America to make a $25,000 donation toward local food banks.

The restaurant will employ up to 120 full- and part-time team members.

Chick-fil-A has more than 2,700 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than two dozen serving the Indianapolis market.