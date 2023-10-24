CAMBY, Ind. – Chicken fans in Camby, rejoice—the new Zaxby’s location opens next week.

Located at 8168 Upland Way, the new restaurant will serve up Zaxby’s signature chicken fingers and sandwiches starting on Monday, Oct. 30.

G O A T Chicken, INC owns and operates the Camby spot, which will be open for dine-in and drive-thru service. The 2,900-square-foot restaurant showcases a “timeless white farmhouse-style design” and accommodates up to 56 guests.

Customers can place orders through Zaxby’s website or app. Delivery is available through the app and platforms like UberEats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

“We are happy to introduce Camby’s first Zaxby’s and the second one to come to Marion County. At our Zaxby’s establishment, we strive to go beyond merely serving chicken,” said Steve Clouse, owner and operator of G O A T Chicken, INC.

Steve Clouse, owner and operator of G O A T Chicken, INC._Camby_IN Zaxbys

Exterior of Camby’s new Zaxby’s

“We emphasize the importance of family and friends, pledging to ensure each customer is treated like family and feels valued,” Clouse said. “With strong ties to the community as a local Chamber of Commerce member, we’re here to serve the Camby community with passion and pride.”

This marks G O A T Chicken, INC’s third Indianapolis-area Zaxby’s location since 2014.

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s serves up chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads (Zalads) with “Southern hospitality and a modern twist.” Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, the chain has more than 900 locations in 17 states.

The Camby restaurant offers more than 30 positions. Those interested in applying for work can go here.