INDIANAPOLIS — As summer slowly comes to a close and students prepare to return to the classroom, several events are taking place in Indianapolis to help parents with the transition.
Back-to-school events are scheduled through September in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. Here are the events scheduled over the next week:
Sunday, July 24
- KGs Kids Back to School Event
- What: Indianapolis Colts Tight End Kylen Granson will read two of his favorite books to children
- When: Sunday, July 24 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Central Library at 40 E. St. Clair Street Indianapolis, IN 46204
Monday, July 25
- Indianapolis Public School’s Back to School Festival
- What: Students and parents will be able to receive backpacks, school supplies, uniforms, IPS information and school immunizations
- When: Monday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Northwest Middle School at 5525 W. 34th St. AND Sankofa School of Success at Arlington Woods at 5801 E. 30th St.
Thursday, July 28
- Indianapolis Metropolitan High School‘s Back to School Event
- What: “New and returning students and families will be able to register for new classes, meet staff members, enter raffles to win prizes and enjoy ice cream.”
- When: Thursday, July 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: 1635 W. Michigan Street in Indianapolis
Friday, July 29
- KGs Kids Back to School Event
- What: Indianapolis Colts Tight End Kylen Granson will hand out uniforms for Indianapolis Public School students
- When: Friday, July 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Central Library at 40 E. St. Clair Street Indianapolis, IN 46204
Saturday, July 30
- Grace Apostolic Church’s Back to School Kick-Off Event
- What: Event will include water slides, games, sign-ups for local schools, face painting, free haircuts and local vendors
- When: Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: 649 E. 22nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46202
- Back-2-School Backpack Giveaway and Block Party
- What: The Indianapolis Urban League will provide a free backpack filled with school supplies, a bounce house, free haircuts and health screenings, free food and live entertainment from Big Daddy Kane
- When: Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: 777 Indiana Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46202
- 2022 Back to School Bash
- What: Westminster Neighborhood Services will give out school supplies, backpacks, uniforms and more with free lunch served at 10:30 a.m.
- When: Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: 2325 E New York St. Indianapolis, IN 46201
Sunday, July 31
- Abounding Grace Church of God’s Back to School Event
- What: Backpacks, school supplies, food and more will be available
- When: Sunday, July 31 after service around 12 p.m.
- Where: 6280 Sunnyside Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46236
This is not a comprehensive list of Indianapolis back-to-school events. If you know of an event not on the list, email jschroeder@fox59.com.