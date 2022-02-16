INDIANAPOLIS – More than two dozen road projects across central Indiana will receive $78 million in state and federal funding.

The money will go toward road resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation, pedestrian access and trails, roundabout construction and public transit.

The money comes from federal and state sources, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO), a group responsible for planning and distributing transportation funds in the eight-county central Indiana region.

The money will be distributed to 15 different communities, with projects going for bid in fiscal year 2024 or 2025. Here’s a look at some of the included projects:

Roundabouts in Carmel, Fishers, Greenfield, Greenwood, Noblesville and Plainfield

Hornet Greenway pedestrian enhancement in Beech Grove

Eagle Creek Greenway extension Phase 1 in Indianapolis

Electric buses for the IndyGo Blue Line in Indianapolis

Midland Trace Trail enhancement in Noblesville

Crawfordsville Road pedestrian access enhancements in Speedway

New roadway in Noblesville

Madison Avenue reconstruction in Indianapolis

Phase 3 of Dan Jones Road widening in Avon

The projects were selected from a “highly competitive” pool. Each one requires a local match and is judged on criteria ranging from air quality to pavement quality, safety and traffic impact.

The annual review process includes a call for projects and community applications. The MPO staff then reviews the submitted projects and makes recommendations on which ones to pursue. The group received requests for 72 projects totaling $202 million.

“This funding will help local governments address the ongoing challenges of building and maintaining the infrastructure that is so critical to the regional and state economies,” said Anna Gremling, executive director of the Indianapolis MPO.

This round of funding included additional money for the region as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law late last year in state fiscal years 2022 through 2024 in addition to the IMPO’s $50M annual allocation.

The Indianapolis MPO encompasses 1,520 square miles and includes eight counties and 31 cities and towns.

Here is the complete list of projects: