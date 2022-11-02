police car lights at night in city with selective focus and blurry car traffic in the bokeh

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were arrested late Tuesday night in Henry County after a 40-minute police chase ended due to several blown tires.

The incident began around 10 p.m. when a Henry County deputy saw the driver of a white Chevrolet S-10 commit “multiple traffic infractions” in the area of 31st and Broad Streets in New Castle.

The deputy tried to pull the truck over in the area of State Road 38 and County Road 250 East, and authorities said the driver kept going east on 38.

Police said the deputy pursued the truck driver for the next 40 minutes with multiple law enforcement agencies joining the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office said there was a “short standoff” between law enforcement, the driver, and a passenger following the chase.

Police arrested both the driver and passenger.

The driver, Richard Pippin of Richmond, is preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. Pippin also had active arrest warrants out of Henry County and Darke County, Ohio.

Passenger Brooke Woods of New Castle is preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement, and assisting a criminal.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department was assisted in this incident by the New Castle Police Department and the Indiana State Police.