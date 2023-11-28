INDIANAPOLIS — Hendricks Regional Health’s website went down on Tuesday but not due to being a target in a direct cyberattack, according to the hospital.

The website outage is due to an impact affecting only the external website vendor, but does not impact the platforms that store sensitive patient information.

“We are not aware of any patient information at risk, as the website is not connected to any of our patient platforms,” the hospital said.

Hendricks Regional Health has set up a temporary landing page that patients will be redirected to when visiting their website. The temporary page includes commonly requested information in order to help limit any disruption for their patients.

The website vendor continues to work to restore the website in full.