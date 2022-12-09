PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway.

According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road.

Photo from Indiana DNR

When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, and a shell casing.

The officers were soon able to identify the suspected shooter, a Hendricks County resident. Officials said the suspect admitted to shooting the deer and was issued a criminal summons to appear in court.

The officers also took the firearm used to shoot the deer into evidence.

We have reached out to DNR about the possible charges filed and where the incident happened.