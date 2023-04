INDIANAPOLIS – A heavy fire has broken out on the near southwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched at approximately 8:21 a.m. to 1128 Somerset Ave. to a business that appears to be a pallet supplier.

The INDOT camera is located near I-70 and Holt Rd. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

