INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after an early Wednesday morning apartment fire damages property at the “Waterbury Condominiums.”

Fire officials say Pike Township Fire Department and IFD were called to a complex off Grinnell Street near West 96th Street and Township Line Road around 4:30 a.m. Two separate buildings including four units were damaged by water and smoke and three cars in the parking lot were destroyed. Officials say there was also heat damage across the street.

Grinnell Street Apartment Fire

IFD says everyone was out prior to their arrival even though there was only one entry and exit in the building. Preliminary information suggests the fire started from a car. No injuries were reported.

Crews will remain on scene for a few hours to fight hotspots from the remnants of the flames and the American Red Cross is also coming to assist with the six displaced residents.

The investigation into the fire was ongoing as of Wednesday morning.