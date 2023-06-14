HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A 46-year-old Hartford City nurse is accused of taking pain medication prescribed to patients.

Melissa L. Fannin, a nurse at Anderson Hospital, is charged with with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit, furnishing false or fraudulent information and possession of a narcotic drug.

All three charges are Level 6 felonies.

According to the charging documents, a director of nursing noticed “injection marks on Fannin’s right arm,” and that she “admitted to stealing drugs that very night while working.”

Fannin stated she “used twice” on the shift she had just gotten off from. She stated that she stole medication intended for the patient in the room, according to court documents.

In addition, Fannin was accused of accessing narcotics while employed at Community Hospital in Anderson between Jan. 16 and March 16, 2023. Fannin did submit a suspicious drug screen on March 16 and tested positive for morphine, oxycodone and oxymorphone.