LANESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Harrison County man in connection to multiple sex crimes involving children, with some dating back to the late 1990s.

According to ISP, a victim contacted police in July about alleged sexual abuse committed by Rex Sheckell, 57, of Lainesville.

Investigators believe minors were sexually molested at Sheckell’s home in the late 1990s and early 2000s, plus a camp in Harrison County.

Sheckell was arrested at his home on October 20 on four counts of child molesting, as well incest and sexual misconduct with a minor.

State police encourage anyone who feels they may be a victim in the case to contact Trooper Mackenzie Benham at the ISP Post in Sellersburg at 812-248-4374.