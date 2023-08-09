HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public in the area of State Road 9 to Barnard Road, between 900 North and 1000 North to keep their doors locked and keep an eye out for a “suspicious male” in the area.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, as well as multiple other agencies, were searching the area of County Road 1000 North east of State Road 9 on Wednesday. They were looking for a man who reportedly fled on foot from officials after he was wanted for providing false information to police and could have warrants from other states.

Officials described the man, who was not identified by name by law enforcement, as being around 6’2″-6’3″, weighing around 180lbs and is in his late 30’s or early 40’s, The post read he was last wearing blue jeans, a light blue sweatshirt and had a short beard.

“After a lengthy search using the Indiana State Police Helicopter, Greenfield Police Department’s drone, police K-9s, and numerous officers from several agencies, the suspect was unable to be located,” the post read. The search has been called off after searching for over two hours.

“Residents in the area of State Road 9 to Barnard Road, between 900 North and 1000 North should keep their doors locked and keep an eye out for any suspicious male in the area. Please call 911 if you see anyone matching the description in the area.”