HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday.

Investigators said that a white Dodge Durango traveling southbound on 600 East to Carpenter Road struck the passenger side of a black Ford Flex traveling eastbound across 296th Street.

The driver of the Durango told investigators that they stopped at the stop sign and did not see any oncoming traffic. However, they also told investigators that the corn crop made visibility difficult before crossing.

The driver of the Flex and two passengers were transported to a nearby Hospital with complaints of chest, neck, and hip pain.