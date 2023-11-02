JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., deputies responded to a serious crash at U.S. 31 and 226th Street. A Dodge Ram was driving westbound on 226th Street turning southbound onto U.S. 31.

A Nissan Altima was driving southbound on U.S. 31 approaching 226th when they crashed. The Ram entered a ditch and was found inverted.

The driver of the Ram died from their injuries in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash reconstruction team is investigating the situation as an open case.