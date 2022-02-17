HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — As steady rain continues to fall across central Indiana, Hamilton County Emergency Management officials said they’re prepared for the impacts it might bring.

In fact, as of Thursday midday, Deputy Director of Hamilton County Emergency Management Ryan Tennessen said the agency had already begun to see some roadway flooding.

“What we’re experiencing right now is we’ve got about 11 roadways that have experienced some high water due to the rain,” Tennessen said.

He explained the reasoning for this is largely in part due to the ground being frozen.

“The frozen ground really does not have the ability to absorb the water as quickly as it would if it wasn’t frozen, so we are seeing a lot of that water pool in different areas, running off of certain areas and standing in places it usually wouldn’t,” said Tennessen.

As the rainfall continues, county officials believe White River levels in Noblesville will rise to around 17 feet by Friday. Flood stage is 14 feet.

“Some of the impacts we might see would be, there’s two businesses on State Road 19 on the west side of Noblesville that might experience a little bit of flooding,” said Tennessen, who also noted flooding impacts could occur in the Riverwood and Clare areas, as well as the White River Campground.

To prepare, emergency management officials have free sandbags for pickup by residents at the county’s recycling center at 1717 Pleasant Street.

“Our emergency management work very well with the citizens here. One of the things that they do is provide sandbags for extreme high-water situations,” said Steve Schwartz, owner of Schwartz’s Bait and Tackle in Noblesville.

Schwartz and his wife have owned their shop for 44 years and said they’ve seen a lot of high water situations. Although this is not one of the most significant they’ve seen, he said he’s noticed the water rising quickly.

“Typically when the water comes up fast with a fast rate, it also goes down fast. But if it lingers on for a week or so, it just keeps the water level high,” said Schwartz.

Behind a deck attached to the Schwartz’ business, there’s a spot that you can typically walk, except right now, it’s underwater.

“The wife and I, we have seen that where it was underwater, didn’t know if we still had our deck for over two weeks at a time,” he said. “Typically it doesn’t do any damage. It’s pretty much all concrete and heavy wood.”

When asked whether he is nervous about the impacts of the impending storm could have on his business, Schwartz said, “not yet. Several more inches, yes, but right now I think it’s 17 feet. I’ve seen it into the 20s, so I’ve seen a lot higher.”

Still, Schwartz is grateful for the preparedness by the county and said their business remains open for anyone who might need something they offer.

“Come on in, we are definitely open.”