INDIANAPOLIS — A popular Hamilton County market will have to move because the state is taking its land.

The Wilson Farm Market has been around for more than 40 years. The market is known for selling local goods such as cheese and bread.

However, soon the market will be uprooted from its long-time spot on 256th Street and U.S. 31.

The state of Indiana’s Department of Transportation is using its power of eminent domain to buy the private property for public use.

“So, the idea of losing a business to the laws of eminent domain is not fair,” said property owner Scott Wilson.

Wilson said INDOT’s latest project will force him to move.

“It is overwhelming,” he said. “Especially at a time when finances are starting to dry up.”

Long-time customers said they will miss the popular market.

“I remember being a little girl and traveling up and down U.S. 31 and this place has always been here, it’s sad to see it go,” said customer Paige Wilson.

So, why did INDOT force the Wilson Farm Market to move?

“We saw a huge need to get access to that area,” said INDOT PR Director Kyleigh Cramer. “It’s been more than 400 crashes from 2014 to 2020.”

Cramer said this has been in the works for years. The department’s recent study shows a high rate of crashes happening in the area, all involving drivers who are speeding and ignoring traffic signals.

But Wilson said they’ll still have to find a new place to set up shop.

He has until the end of next year to move locations.