CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle.

Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, a Carroll County deputy pulled over a teal-colored Pontiac driven by Pancake at approximately 2:44 a.m. on U.S. 421 near County Road 600 North early Tuesday. The deputy noted the registration plate displayed on the Pontiac didn’t match the vehicle, leading to the traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department.









During the traffic stop, the deputy noted the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the car and called for a K-9 deputy to respond to the scene. A search of the vehicle uncovered 228 grams of meth along with an undisclosed amount of marijuana.

Police said Pancake posted bond on Tuesday afternoon after being booked on drug charges and given a $5,000 bond. Miller remains incarcerated in jail on her more serious felony charge, her bond set at $75,000 cash.

“I am proud that our Deputies and White County K9 were able to locate, recover, and take these drugs off of our streets,” said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby. “In my opinion, these deputies’ actions may have potentially saved countless lives by keeping this contraband out of the hands of those who would have purchased them. I commend their work in the ongoing effort to slow the tide of illegal drugs in our community.”