RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man was sentenced to 48 years for shooting and killing his neighbor during a property dispute.

In May, jurors found Billy Wilson Sr., 78, guilty of murder in the shooting death of KC Allen Simpson.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of N. Brick Church Road in Hagerstown on Nov. 4, 2020. Police found Simpson, 32, lying in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

Wilson surrendered himself to police following the shooting.

Wilson and Simpson were neighbors who’d had run-ins and disputes in the past. The shooting happened during a survey of the property line between the men’s homes.