INDIANAPOLIS — “We’ll try anything to help out this situation,” said Jordan Dillon.

The executive director of the Broad Ripple Village Association emphasized the word anything.

During a noon interview along Broad Ripple Avenue, Dillon was standing a short distance from the scene of an early Sunday morning shooting that killed three people and wounded another.

It was the deadliest act of gun violence in this popular neighborhood teeming with bars and restaurants, but certainly not the only one.

In early May, a trio of shootings left behind more than 100 shell casings.

The frequency and severity of the incidents has community leaders and merchants rattled with the long Fourth of July weekend quickly approaching.

“We want to fix this fast as possible because we don’t want to have to go another weekend of what we had,” lamented Dillon.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration has offered a possible solution: turn at least part of the popular neighborhood into a ‘Gun Free Zone’ on weekends.

Hogsett announced the program in May to make event venues more secure, with beefed-up policing, limiting entrances/exits and use of new metal detecting technology.

It was used for the very first time earlier this month at the WonderRoad Music Festival. The two-day affair was held at the city’s Garfield Park. The layout of the Broad Ripple neighborhood is much different. It’s a business and residential integrated neighborhood with lots of public streets, sidewalks and blocks packed with businesses with multiple doors.

How do you set up a temporary, and recurring, secure perimeter in that setting?

Dillon admitted it’s a significant challenge.

“Those are the questions we’ve asked the city as well,” Dillon said. “If they think this program will work in this area, we need some help in figuring out how it’s going to work in this area.”

Separately is the question whether a Broad Ripple gun free zone would be legal.

State law does not allow local governments to regulate firearms.

Guy Relford, an attorney and gun rights advocate, said the exception to the state law is when a promoter or other coordinator leases city-owned space for a specific event.

The weakness in the plan to put a gun-free zone in Broad Ripple is the lack of a specific event, said Relford.

”Doing Business every weekend in Broad Ripple is not holding an event, like a music festival in Garfield Park,” he said, “and everybody knows that, and I think courts would know that.”

Relford estimates he already has a legal challenge 90% written should the city move ahead with a planned gun-free zone in Broad Ripple.

Then there is the issue of insurance. If granted a gun-free zone, and a shooting there injures or kills someone, does the Broad Ripple Village Association have possible civil liability?

“For a small association… non-profit… for us to take on some of that risk and liability is challenging for us,” admitted Dillon.

A request for an on-camera interview with Mayor Hogsett today was declined. CBS4 was referred to the Mayor’s remarks on Sunday when he announced a gun-free zone may be possible.

CBS4 is told to expect an announcement from the city administration on this “within days”.