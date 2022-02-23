INDIANAPOLIS — The group Cease Fire Indy is holding a community meeting Wednesday asking for help to reduce gun violence following a deadly shooting Sunday outside of a Chuck E. Cheese.

That meeting will be at 7 p.m. at 1313 Eatery on Sherman Drive.

Many are saying enough is enough after children were made to take cover, windows were shot out of the Chuck E. Cheese on the far east side and a man was found dead outside.

“A lot of people were impacted by this,” said Cease Fire Indy president Della Brown.

Her co-founder Ron Gee added, “When we say impacted, we’re talking traumatized.”

The goal is to pull together resources to collaborate and come up with solutions.

“We’re hoping to get more people activated in this fight. We’re hoping to get more people to trust and believe in our message. And that it’s very simple if we just all do our part,” Ron Gee said.

Della and Ron say by doing this they can help get resources out to help stop gun violence.

“We’re all doing some really great things in the city, and there’s a lot of services, resources, programs available in the city,” said Brown.

This idea came to them after that tragic deadly shooting traumatized many. To this day, police have yet to identify the person responsible.

Kids inside were told to take cover and that situation served as a sort of a wake-up call that something more needed to be done.

“This is going to affect their life until the end. And we just want to try to shed some type of encouragement, restoration of hope to all those family members and just getting the community members involved to try to help with that,” said Ron Gee.

That meeting is open to anyone who wants to attend. They say gun violence is an issue that is going to take working together to help fix.

“We just wanted to call different organizations and community leaders and just citizens and residents to come together collectively so that we can try to strategize and figure out what we can do collectively to bring about a change in our,” Brown said.

They also have another Cease Fire weekend scheduled for the first weekend in April.