GREENWOOD, Ind. — The troubled Red Carpet Inn in Greenwood is at last scheduled to be torn down.

Previous demolition orders issued by the city of Greenwood came to a halt after a near sale of the hotel located at I-65 and Main Street fell through in early October.

The city said the hotel has been a trouble spot since June 2021, when inspectors found nearly 200 critical violations. The demolition order cited non-compliance and continued poor conditions in its decision to have the hotel torn down.

The city of Greenwood confirmed that a new owner took ownership of the property on Friday. The owner has already begun the process of demolition and is cleaning out the building in preparation.

The city of Greenwood expects the sign to be coming down in the next few days but advised the full demolition of the building would be slightly delayed as a utility company must first completely disconnect the property.