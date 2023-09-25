GREENWOOD, Ind. — There will soon be a large facility in Greenwood dedicated to the “fastest-growing sport” in the country.

The City of Greenwood announced this week plans to construct a large-scale pickleball facility at Freedom Park. The $1.3 million building will be the largest pickleball complex in Johnson County, according to a news release sent Monday.

The complex, which will consist of 16 pickleball courts, will be located just north of the Freedom Spring Aquatic Park, the city said. The venue will have the ability to host sanctioned, national pickleball tournaments.

The announcement of the pickleball complex comes after the city of Greenwood opened a 65,000-square-foot sports facility just last year.

The two new buildings, Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers said, will in turn increase tourism throughout the City and County.

“Over the course of the next year, we are expanding our outdoor facility offerings with this complex and the Greenwood Sports Park coming to fruition,” said Mayor Myers.

“Both facilities are a direct response to the increased demand from residents,” the Mayor continued. “As these projects come online, our priority is serving our residents, but we also look forward to welcoming visitors from around Indiana and the Midwest right to our backyard.”

An artist rendering of the blueprints for the complex’s construction, provided by Greenwood in its announcement, can be seen below:

In a news release announcing the pickleball complex, the Greenwood Parks & Recreation Department said it plans to construct 120 more parking spots at Freedom Park to accommodate visitors.

“Greenwood has embraced pickleball from its inception with our first courts being established in 2017,” said Director of Greenwood Parks and Rec. Rob Taggart.

“Now, more than ever, the sport is attracting players of all ages and we are excited to increase access by adding additional outdoor courts,” Taggart concluded.

City of Greenwood officials said in the announcement that the “tentative” opening date for the complex is late spring 2024. More information on the project can be found at greenwood.in.gov.