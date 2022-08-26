GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police and school officials are expected to reveal new details about the death of a Whiteland Community High School student.

Temario Stokes Jr., 16, was shot and killed at his bus stop Thursday morning. The shooting put area schools on lockdown and set off a large search for the person responsible.

Thursday evening, Greenwood police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El in connection with Stokes’ shooting. He faces a preliminary murder charge.

Police released few additional details about the arrest. The shooting happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive. Witnesses said a person in black hoodie came up to Stokes as he stood at the bus stop and fired multiple shots.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

Thursday’s news conference is set for 11 a.m. It will involve the Greenwood Police Department and officials from Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation.