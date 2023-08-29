GREENWOOD, Ind. — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a son shot his father in Greenwood.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Euclid Ave. around 6:45 p.m. and located a person who had been shot in a garage. The victim was later identified as 45-year-old Shaun M. Moran. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office said he died from a single gunshot wound to the back.

Investigators identified 22-year-old Jacob M. Moran, the victim’s son, as the suspect. Police said he was angry with his father about being told to move out of the residence.

This image of Jacob Moran’s car was captured by a FLOCK camera/image via Greenwood Police Department

Earlier Tuesday morning, Greenwood police released a photo of Jacob Moran as well as an image of the vehicle he was driving, a white four-door 2015 BMW with an Indiana paper plate. He was considered armed and dangerous.

In a later update, investigators said Michigan State Police located Moran just across the state line and took him into custody.

Greenwood police said they’re in direct communication with authorities in Michigan and are working with them on the case.