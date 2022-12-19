GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities could provide new information this week about the July shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall.

On July 17, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman opened fire inside the mall, killing three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda. All three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office.

The gunman also died during the incident after a bystander, Elisjsha Dicken, shot him multiple times.

The Greenwood Police Department and FBI have been investigating the shooting for months. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the two agencies will hold an 11 a.m. news conference about the mall shooting.

Investigators have never released a motive. In August, the FBI said it was unable to retrieve information from a laptop found in the gunman’s apartment. The badly damaged device was discovered inside an oven that had been set at a high temperature next to a can of butane.

Investigators also recovered a cellphone in a toilet at the mall that belonged to the gunman. They have not disclosed what, if anything, they found on the device.