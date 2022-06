Google Street View of a pond near Edgewater Drive and Apryl Drive.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Emergency crews are responding to an incident at a pond near Edgewater Drive and Apryl Drive.

Greenwood Police have confirmed one child has been pulled from the pond and was transported to an area hospital. A dive team has been called to the scene and will search for more possible victims.

We currently have a crew on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.