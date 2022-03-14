GREENWOOD, Ind. — A member of the Greenwood City Council said city leaders should put the brakes on expanding the city’s population until public safety staffing can catch up with the growth.

“Adding and adding and adding but we’re not really seeing the same kind of additions to our staffing levels,” said At-Large Republican Brad Pendleton. “If we are looking to increase population and things like that, then we should be looking to go step for step with public safety.”

The comments come after a recent city council meeting where the council approved annexing about 67 acres of land east of I-65 for a new apartment complex and senior living facility. However, Pendleton raised similar concerns regarding the city’s project to convert the former Greenwood Middle School into a mixed-use residential and commercial property. While Pendleton does not believe Greenwood is becoming unsafe, he feels the city’s growth is outpacing public safety resources.

In the last decade, Greenwood’s population has grown from roughly 50,000 residents to about 64,000. According to FBI staffing guidelines, a city of that size should have about 108 police officers. Greenwood currently has 74 officers, according to Chief Jim Ison.

However, Ison said numbers don’t tell the whole story and there’s no one-size-fits-all formula for public safety staffing.

“What Greenwood needs to serve a population of about 64,000 may not be the same that, let’s say, Gary, Indiana needs,” Chief Ison said.

While the FBI guidelines can serve as a good benchmark, Ison believes Greenwood realistically needs about 90 officers to catch up with current growth. He said he based that decision on Greenwood’s crime statistics and analytics.

“We have our fair share of crime, but most of our crime is property crime,” Ison said. “Crimes of opportunity, vehicle break-ins, shoplifting from our commercial facilities.”

Ison said Greenwood is working to grow the police department. However, it won’t happen all at once. City officials said it would cost about $6.8 million to immediately bring public safety staffing levels up to FBI and National Fire Prevention Association standards. That’s not something the city can write into its next budget.

Mayor Mark Myers has accused Pendleton of complaining about the staffing issue without offering ways to fix it.

“Mr. Pendleton has been asked numerous times to come in and look at the budgets,” Myers said in a statement. “He has chosen not to do that.”

“You can be a part of the problem or a part of the solution,” Myers added. “So far this is not helping with a solution.”

“I don’t know that it comes down to dollars and cents entirely,” Pendleton said. “I think there are other ways we can address it like slowing down the population growth where we can.”

Ison and Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers currently have a plan to add three new officers to the department each year for the next five years. In the meantime, Greenwood PD continues to emphasize the use of new technology like license plate readers and radar “black boxes” to direct patrols more efficiently throughout the city.

“We don’t have a lot of fat to trim, I wouldn’t say that,” Ison said. “But we can operate very efficiently with what we have.”