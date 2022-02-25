RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — A 21-year-old woman from Greensburg is dead after police believe she rolled her truck, wandered into the roadway, laid down and then was struck by a passing SUV.

According to the Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on State Road 3 near the Ruch and Decatur county line shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday. The deceased was identified by authorities as Colleen Bray.

An investigation into the deadly crash revealed that Bray had been traveling south on State Road 3 when her 2007 Chevrolet pickup left the road and rolled over. Bray was able to escape her vehicle, according to police, but for unknown reasons she wandered away from the scene and walked north along the road.

Investigators said evidence indicates Bray became incapacitated and was lying in the road when a northbound traveling SUV struck and killed her.

An investigation into the case continues with state police and CSI personnel assisting.