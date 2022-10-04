GREENFIELD, Ind. — What was supposed to be a simple transaction of a pair of shoes ended with a gun pointed at one man’s chest and two males arrested, according to court documents.

Greenfield police were notified of an armed robbery at Riley Park on Sept. 25. The victim told police he had met up with two males, 18-year-old Isaac Ballenger and 17-year-old Noah Harris at around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators were told Harris had agreed online to purchase a pair of Nike Air Force Ones from the victim.

Isaac Ballenger

When the victim got out of his truck to turn over the shoes, he said he handed them to Ballenger, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Silverado.

After he secured the shoes, Ballenger reportedly pointed a firearm with a laser at the victim. The victim then saw a red dot on his chest.

“The shoes are mine now, get [expletive] lost,” said Ballenger, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The suspects then drove off. When police later tracked the Silverado on city stationary cameras, it was recorded entering and leaving the park around the time of the robbery.

Missing person poster issued by police

According to Greenfield Police’s Deputy Chief Charles McMichael, officers located Harris a few das later, hiding in a shed on Sept. 30.

The 17-year-old was actually reported as a runaway on Sept. 23, and police issued a missing child poster in response.

Ballenger was also found at the same residence on Sept. 30.

They were arrested on a count of armed robbery. Ballenger received an additional count of pointing a firearm. He is set to go trial in February of 2023.

Greenfield police say when meeting in person to complete an online transaction, they should always meet in well-lit and populated places.