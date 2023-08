HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An interstate rest area is closed until Wednesday morning as crews complete a paving project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation closed the eastbound I-70 Greenfield rest stop at 8 p.m. Monday. The agency said the closure would allow crews to “complete paving operations.”

Image via INDOT

The project is slated to wrap up by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

INDOT reminded drivers to use extra caution and reduce their speeds in work zones.