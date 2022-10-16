GREENFIELD, Ind. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Greenfield and people are being urged by police to avoid the area.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, GPD officers and city fire crews are on scene of a house fire on Tinker Trail. This is in the Sawmill neighborhood on the city’s west side.

GPD is asking everyone to not come near the scene, and that those who live nearby should expect heavy traffic.

“Please avoid the area,” GPD said in a tweet. “If you live near here, expect more fire vehicles arriving.”

Additionally, police reminded drivers to be cautious of fire hoses, as they can be dangerous.

“DO NOT drive over supply hoses,” GPD said. “Can cause injuries.”