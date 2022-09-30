GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are looking for a teenage runaway who may have committed an armed robbery while he was missing.

The Greenfield Police Dept. first put out an alert about Noah Harris on Sept. 23. The department released a missing child poster stating 17-year-old Harris was last seen leaving his home on Sept. 22 after an argument with family.

On Sept. 29, the department provided an update on Harris, stating he was still missing and also now considered a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Sept. 25.

Police ask anyone who may know where Harris is to 317-477-4400.

Harris is considered armed and dangerous.