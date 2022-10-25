GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen with a woman who has been missing for over a month.
According to the Greenfield Police Department, 26-year-old Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Kendall-Guffey is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5′ tall and weighs about 114 pounds.
Anyone who recognizes the man should call Detective Jill Jenkins at 317-325-1227 or send an email to jjenkins@greenfieldin.org.
“This man is not to be considered a suspect or suspected of any criminal activity. We are hoping he has some information as to where Amber may be located,” said GPD.