GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are seeking the public’s help to search for a missing teen.

Police say Allison O’Banion was last seen on School House Drive at 3 a.m. on June 23. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pink sweatpants that appear to have bleach stains on them.

O’Banion is known to hang out in the neighborhood and a wooded area near the location.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Dispatch Center at (317) 477-4400.