GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

The Greenfield Police Department said 15-year-old Quinton Knoll was last seen Monday on Franklin Street.

Police have not released a description of Knoll but posted a photo of him on the GPD Twitter page with brown hair and glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call GPD at 317-477-4400.