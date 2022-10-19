GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month.

According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Amber is described as a white female, age 26, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs 114 pounds and is missing from Greenfield.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Detective Ron Chittum at (317) 477-4400.