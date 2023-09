GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, Taylor Thomas was last seen Monday wearing a gray hoodie, black yoga-type pants and black and white Converse tennis shoes.

Thomas is a white female who is 5’4″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hancock County 911 Center at (317) 477-4400.