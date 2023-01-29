HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield Central High School student died in a car crash Saturday night in Hancock County.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office identified the student as 17-year-old Dylan Palmer.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the area of C.R. 500 N. and C.R. 50 E. in Maxwell — about two miles north of Greenfield — for a single-vehicle crash. This is near Maxwell

Intermediate School, which is part of the Greenfield Central School Corporation.

HCSO said Palmer was driving a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse west on 500 N. from S.R. 9 when the vehicle went off the roadway and flipped near 50 E. Palmer was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said it suspects speed to have been the lead factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

“The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and F.A.C. (Fatal Accident Crash) Team are keeping the students and families of the Greenfield Central School Corporation in our thoughts during this time,” said HCSO in a press release.