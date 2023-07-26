GRANT COUNTY, Ind — A Grant County OB/GYN has agreed to an extended suspension of his medical license after he was accused by multiple women of taking photos of women’s genitalia without their permission and other inappropriate behavior.

According to documents filed by the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency earlier this month, Dr. William David Moore has agreed to a “summary suspension” of his medical license until the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana issues a final order in the matter.

Even though the document was filed by the agency on July 19, the agreement will not be official until the board votes on it, a move expected when it meets later this week.

According to previous reports, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office is seeking to strip Moore of his license after the allegations. In April 2023, 83 women filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Moore and three healthcare entities, alleging misconduct, including him taking photos of private areas without consent, not wearing gloves during pelvic exams and ordering unneeded medical tests.

In January 2023, the board suspended Moore’s license for 90 days because “the board found that an emergency existed and that (there was) a clear and immediate danger to the public health and safety if allowed to continue to practice medicine” in Indiana, according to documents. Since then, there have been subsequent decisions to extend the suspension.