Grant County authorities seek help finding missing man

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Grant County are asking for the public’s help finding Donald E. Bailey.

The sheriff’s office said based on cellular technology, Bailey’s last known location was south of State Road 26 in the Grant and Madison County area.

Donald E. Bailey (Photo Provided By Grant County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo By Grant County Sheriff’s Office)

“We have been conducting follow-ups and have had our K9s out searching for Mr. Bailey by tracking scents, but we have yet to find him,” said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information related to Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact GCSO’s detectives division or Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or 800-222-8477(TIPS).