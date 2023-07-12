GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Indiana man was sentenced for attacking his granddaughter that happened in March in Greensburg.

Christopher R. Allen, 48, was sentenced to roughly 18 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for serious bodily injury to person under 14 and resisting law enforcement. He was credited to 493 days of jail time.

According to police Allen was arrested on March 7 on several charges. Family said the attack happened that afternoon.

The family said the infant who was five months old at the time suffered significant injuries in the attack when Allen allegedly hit her in the face multiple times.

Family shared that the infant was transported to a hospital in Greensburg and transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. When she arrived, the family learned she had a fractured eye socket, a fractured skull, her eyelid was swelled shut and she had injuries to her neck, including torn ligaments and a sprain. She was in a neck collar for several months, they said.