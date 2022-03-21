INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed House Bill 1296 into law which repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. The governor also vetoed a bill that would have barred transgender girls from playing girls’ sports.

Recently, law enforcement officials had asked Holcomb to veto the permitless carry bill stating it would endanger police investigations into violence as holding suspects on gun charges is often a crucial step in linking them to dangerous crimes.

Despite the plea, Holcomb officially signed the permitless carry bill into law on Monday which allows gun owners to carry a firearm without a permit needed from the state.

BREAKING: @GovHolcomb signs permitless carry bill, vetoes transgender athletes bill. Live report coming up at 6:30 on @FOX59 — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) March 21, 2022

“The Second Amendment has been debated for years, yet time and again our U.S. Supreme Court has reaffirmed this important constitutional right that I fully support. Twenty-three other states have laws comparable to HEA 1296. Vermont has had a constitutional carry law in place since it became a state, and several other states have had a similar law for more than a decade. HEA 1296, which I’ve signed today, entrusts Hoosiers who can lawfully carry a handgun to responsibly do so within our State. It’s important to note that if a person is prohibited, under federal or state laws, from possessing a firearm before this law goes into effect, that person will still be prohibited. And if a prohibited person has a firearm, he or she can be prosecuted. Firearm permits will remain available, without fee, to anyone who wants or needs one, such as Hoosiers desiring to carry a firearm to, through or in another state that has reciprocity with Indiana.” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb

“As Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, I have pledged my continued commitment to Governor Holcomb to work toward solutions enacting HEA 1296. I, like Governor Holcomb, feel enormous responsibility for front-line law enforcement officers. I will work with law enforcement leaders across our state to make necessary changes to firearms enforcement as well as identifying the best way to identify individuals who are not allowed to carry a firearm as defined by Indiana statute.

“We will continue to encourage citizens to apply for, and maintain, a firearms permit. A permit will assist law enforcement officers and will also allow a permit holder reciprocity with other states.” ISP Superintendent Doug Carter

The Indiana chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action spoke out against the signing of the permitless carry bill stating that weakening permitting systems has only “increased gun violence in other states and is broadly opposed by law enforcement.”

“By signing this bill into law, Governor Holcomb has made it clear that he would rather stand with the gun lobby than support and protect the law enforcement leaders who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities. Permitless carry will put Hoosiers in danger, and our communities will bear the toll of Governor Holcomb’s choice to ignore law enforcement’s opposition to this bill. We cannot let this attack on public safety go unanswered and must hold our leaders accountable at the ballot box.” Cathy Weinmann, volunteer with the Indiana chapter of Moms Demand Action

In related news, Holcomb also vetoed House Bill 1041 on Monday which would have banned transgender female high school athletes from playing on the girls’ teams. The bill had previously faced criticism despite passing through both the Indiana House and Senate.

“The presumption of the policy laid out in HEA 1041 is that there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention. It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met. After a thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal.” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb

“It’s encouraging to see Governor Eric Holcomb tell his party that their culture wars have crossed the line. Signing House Bill 1041 into law would have put the lives of our children in jeopardy. However, this unnecessary debate has set a tone with kids that being transgender means something is wrong with them. It must be said that nothing is wrong and being transgender is exactly how God created you and is exactly who you are born to be. Indiana Democrats value and will advocate for the state’s transgender community, because they have a place in our state and future just as everyone else.” Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party

“This victory belongs to the trans youth of Indiana, who deserve to live as their authentic selves and to play the sports they love, free from discrimination. This win wouldn’t have been possible without the thousands of Hoosiers who voiced their strong opposition to state legislators and who showed up at the Statehouse to oppose this harmful bill. Discrimination has no place in our state.” Katie Blair, ACLU of Indiana advocary and public director