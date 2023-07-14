INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff in Marion County on Monday in honor and remembrance of Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John A. Durm.

Holcomb asks businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags to half-staff on Monday, the day of fallen Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm’s funeral.

Durm’s funeral will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetary after the service.

Holcomb said flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday.

Deputy Durm was killed in the line of duty on Monday, July 10, while transporting a murder suspect to the Criminal Justice Center.