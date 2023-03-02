INDIANAPOLIS — Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Girls Scouts of Central Indiana are partnering today to thank donors. The annual event has become unofficially dubbed as ‘Thin Mint Thursday.’

“More than a cookie, Thin Mint Thursday is a way to thank our generous blood donors for their lifesaving gifts,” said area Vice President at Versiti, Penny Schroeder. “We are grateful to partner with the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana to save lives and help girls thrive.”

All attempting donors at Versiti Indiana donor centers will receive a package of thin mint cookies.

“We are always proud to be able to be able to support efforts that help the community,” said Girl Scouts of Central Indiana CEO Danielle Shockey. “Girl Scout cookies and community service are in Girl Scouts DNA and we are happy to do our small part to support Versiti’s efforts.”

DONOR CENTER LOCATIONS:

INDIANAPOLIS: 3450 Meridian St.

3450 Meridian St. FISHERS : 11005 Allisonville Road

: 11005 Allisonville Road CARMEL: 726 Adams St., Suite 150

726 Adams St., Suite 150 GREENWOOD: 8739 U.S. 31 South

8739 U.S. 31 South HIGHLAND: 2126 45TH sT.

2126 45TH sT. TERRE HAUTE: 2021 S. Third St.

2021 S. Third St. LAFAYETTE: 2200 Elmwood Ave.

Anyone age 17 years or older, who meets eligibility requirements are encouraged to give.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-317-916-5150. Donors will need to bring a photo ID.